Centre lauds Malami’s reforms in war against corruption, tracking of loots globally

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has applauded the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for introducing institutional reforms in the war against corruption and recovery of loot.

The centre said in the last six years, the AGF has embarked on several initiatives to ensure the smooth functioning of government.

The Executive Director of the centre, Comrade Isaac Ikpa, while speaking in Abuja on Monday, said the ministry, under Malami, has successfully tracked all assets recovered on behalf of the Federal Government by various law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies while developing the whistle-blowers’ policy.

Through a trilateral agreement with foreign countries, Comrade Ikpa said looted funds have been recovered and returned back to Nigeria.

According to Ikpa, with the concerted effort of the Federal Ministry of Justice, public perceptions of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s fight against corruption have improved tremendously.

The centre also said the Minister of Justice has consistently adhered to the rule of law, with transparency and accountability the hallmark of his ministry.

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, therefore, passed a vote of confidence on Malami, recommending a national honour for the country’s AGF.

He said, ”It is indeed instructive to state that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has displayed uncommon courage since he assumed leadership of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

”The whistle-blowing policy of the federal government provides us with such instances of how effective the Federal Ministry of Justice had been in the war against corruption. We also wish to state that following the launch of the Whistle-Blowing Policy, recovery of the looted fund increased with the personnel of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices (ICPC) and Other Related Offence Commission, Department of State Security, and other security agencies, on alert with available information.

”As early as 2017, the whistle-blowing policy had yielded $151million and N8 billion in looted funds through the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Justice. This is indeed commendable and further emphasizes the disposition of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in ensuring that the Federal Ministry of Justice provides guidelines on international and local asset recovery regime.

”We also wish to state that the outstanding successes recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari in international asset recovery could be a template for other African countries in the fight against corruption.”