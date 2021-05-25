The Centre for Transparency Advocacy has decried the incessant cases of burning of offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission across the nation, describing it as a dangerous trend which could impede the process of organizing the November 6, Anambra State governorship election.

It noted that the coordinated attacks have in recent times affected three states in the South East in particular – the INEC office in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area in Imo State, the Igboeze Local Government Area office in Enugu State, the Udenu office of INEC on May 16, 2021 and the attack on the INEC headquarters in Enugu.

It also noted that the INEC headquarters in Awka, Anambra State, was invaded and set on fire on Sunday night, May 23, 2021.

“It appears that these dastard events are targeted at truncating and sabotaging the forthcoming Anambra election. This has to stop now. A stitch in time saves nine,” it said in a statement by its Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi.

The Centre called on the citizens across the country, especially the South East, to protect INEC properties in their domains.

It stressed that the only way to effect a credible change is through the ballot, and that people can only come out to vote in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We support INEC’s call for the federal government to declare a security emergency and define a definite strategy to protect INEC’s properties and personnel not only in the South East but across the nation,” it said.

It also called on the National Orientation Agency and Civil Society Organisations to educate the citizens on the importance of supporting INEC by way of protecting INEC offices and personnel, thereby sustaining the democratic process and good governance in Nigeria.