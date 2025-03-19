Central Mosque Tussle: Baba Adinni of Lagos, Alabi-Macfoy arrested, arraigned in court

The leadership crisis rocking the Lagos Central Mosque is far from being over, as the Baba Adinni of Lagos, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy, has been arrested.

A prominent member of the mosque and Lagos Muslim community, who doesn’t want his name mentioned in print, dropped this hint on Wednesday.

The source related that after the arrest, Alabi-Macfoy was allegedly taken to Santana Court, at Tinubu, in Lagos.

The arrest, our source noted, was despite the fact that the ensuing leadership tussle’s case is already in court and hearing has since been adjourned till May.

Following the worrisome development, the prominent member of the mosque has called on Muslim brothers and sisters in the state to rise up against “injustice” by converging at the place (court) and demand for Alabi-Macfoy’s immediate release.

Recall that the ongoing crisis which was allegedly orchestrated by certain authorities in Lagos Island recently took centre stage, as security operatives ransacked the Lagos Central Mosque and attempted to arrest some key officials of the community, including Alhaji Alabi-Macfoy.

As of the time of filing this report, Alabi-Macfoy is yet to be released.

