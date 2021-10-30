Centenarian Yobe community leader laid to rest

The remains of Yobe State centenarian community leader, Maina Mai-Hassan, was on Friday laid to rest after the funeral prayer attended by Governor Mai Mala-Buni.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the centenarian was buried at Wagir village in Gujba Emirate of the state.

Mai-Hassan, the District Head of Wagir community, died peacefully at the age of 108 on Friday at the Specialist Hospital, Damaturu.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Gujba Emirate Council, Malam Adam Mele.

Speaking after the funeral prayer, Mala-Buni described the decease as a visionary leader who spent most of his life serving the people of his domain from the position of a Village Head to District Head.

Mala-Buni, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, prayed Allah to give his family, friends and subjects, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mai-Hassan is survived by two children: Babayo Mai-Hassan, former Yobe State Accountant General, and Kachallah Mai-Hassan, Buni’s Adviser on Water Resources.