National Population Commission has commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise in 28 local government areas of the country.

Yusuf Anka, Acting Chairman of the commission, stated this in Abuja on Monday, while briefing journalists on the exercise.

Anka said that the exercise was a foundation for scientific and accurate census; and a road-map towards a successful census.

He described EAD as a vehicle that “drives the entire census process” and the commission was determined to get it right.

According to him, NPopC is set to deliver accurate, reliable, acceptable and verifiable census.

He said: “In this regard, the commission is leaving no stone un-turned in making sure that EAD is carried out meticulously, professionally and scientifically.”

The Acting Chairman explained that the exercise was not an enumeration of persons, but division of the country into small geographical areas to facilitate enumeration.

Also speaking, Dr Ghaji Bello, Director General, NPopC, appealed for the cooperation of stakeholders to make the exercise a success.

Bello said that the commission would not fail Nigerians in providing accurate and reliable figures especially in this computer era.

He also appealed to the media to assist in giving the exercise the required publicity and support.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that EAD is a preliminary activity for proper census exercise in any country.

About N4.2 billion has been earmarked for the exercise by the commission.