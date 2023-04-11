Census: NPC shortlists 9,000 enumerators for training in Gombe

The National Population Commission (NPC) said it has shortlisted no fewer than 9,000 enumerators for training ahead of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census in Gombe State.

NPC’s Federal Commissioner in the State, Abubakar Danburam, stated this in Gombe Tuesday during the inauguration of a 16-member Advocacy and Logistics Committee for the 2023 Population and Housing Census in the state.

Danburam said the 9,000 enumerators were drawn from the pool of 40,000 that applied for the job in Gombe State and their training would start on Thursday.

He said the list of applicants was generated from the local governments and that the LG controllers were engaged for the screening of the enumerators before forwarding the names to NPC’s headquarters.

The Commissioner said training remained a critical part of the 2023 census, and that training for officials had begun in the state with the next being training for enumerators.

“The master trainers came to train principal trainers, the principal trainers trained the facilitators who will further start training the supervisors and enumerators.

“These stages we are going through, we are gradually arriving at our final destination.

“For the training of the enumerators, we have been doing training of the facilitators, data quality managers, the training centre managers,” he said.

He added that the commission had trained all functionaries toward the success of the census.

“We are now going to the last stage which is the largest number, the enumerators.

“In Gombe State, we have about 9,000 enumerators out of the 40,000 that applied; it is very competitive,” he said.

Danburam said the NPC directorate headquarters had sent the list of names to each local government for enumerators to check their names to ensure that they were enlisted and ready for training.

“Hopefully, the training will start on April 13; precisely in two days time,” he said.

The commissioner said the commission was working to ensure the successful conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in the state.

Danburam appealed to the good people of the state to support the NPC in its resolve to conduct accurate, reliable and acceptable census for development planning and other interventions that would help improve citizens’ wellbeing.

While inaugurating the 16-man Committee, Manassah Jatau, the Deputy Governor of Gombe State who doubles as the chairman of the committee, said the 2023 census would provide vital information about the socio-economic variables of the nation’s population.

Jatau tasked the committee members to sensitise and get the support of residents of the State towards the successful conduct of the exercise in May.

He said the committee’s terms of reference included devising and implementing effective strategies to assist the NPC produce accurate and reliable census data.