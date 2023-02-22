Census: NPC Commissioner tasks journalists on effective reportage

The Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC) in Adamawa, Dr Clifford Zirra has tasked journalists to ensure effective reportage of the forthcoming population and housing census.

He gave the charge at a capacity building training for journalists Wednesday in Yola, the Adamawa capital city.

The theme of the workshop is ‘‘Getting the people involved”.

According to him, the census will take from March 29 to April 2, stressing that it is important for journalists to be updated to facilitate effective reportage for successful conduct of the exercise.

“With the approval by President for the conduct of the next population and housing census in 2023, preparation is in top gear for the successful implementation of the census.

“The commission will no doubt need the support of all stakeholders to deliver to the country a credible and reliable data it can use for sustainable development planning,” he said.

The Commissioner urged the participants to actively participate and contribute toward the success of the census, adding that, “the commission is committed towards ensuring that everything is done right and professionally.

“It is my hope that you will bring to bear your experiences in the various activities of the commission, especially the conduct of the next population and housing census in 2023”.

Also, Abubakar Hamman-Adama, a director in the commission, said the NPC had adopted digital technology in the conduct of the census in the country.

He urged the participants to listen attentively and understand the procedures to guard against using unauthorised figures of the census.

He further advised journalists to verify their facts before going to the press.

In his remarks, Malam Mohammed Baba, Acting District Head of Jimeta, appreciated the commission and and pledged support of traditional institutions to the exercise.

One of the participants, Ms Jessica Bakari of the Adamawa Broadcasting Cooperation, lauded the gesture, adding that it would enhance awareness creation to mobilise participation in the census at the grassroots.