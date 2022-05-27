Census 2023: NPC trains desk officers on e-recruitment

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced training for Desk Officers on the E-recruitment process and methodology for credible and acceptable census.

Declaring the training open in Abuja Friday, the Executive Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, said it was to teach participants the concept and procedures for e-recruitment.

Kwara said the objective of the exercise was to train officers with requisite competence and skills to review the recruitment process for successful execution of 2023 census.

He added that “the training is also to equip desk officers with necessary skills to ensure standards are followed in the recruitment of functionaries for the pilot census and the main census.”

He affirmed the commitment of the commission to provide competent personnel to conduct a reliable census.

He said “for us in the commission, the qualities of staff that will perform the census are very important. Therefore,

having a good knowledge of the content of the census document is crucial.

“The technique and the organization of the census process is key to the success of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.”

He said that the preparation and conduct of census required huge human resources and logistics planning.

The chairman, who said that the 2023 census would be the first fully digital count to be conducted in the country,

called for mobilization of resources for successful census.

According to him, the training is for officers that will superintend over the census recruitment process.

The Chairman, Census Committee, Dr Ipalibo Harry, expressed optimism in the conduct of the 2023 census.

Harry said that the E-recruitment training was a demonstration of the commission’s readiness for a credible and reliable census come 2023.

Dr Inuwa Jalingo, the Census Manager, described the E-recruitment as one of the many steps of census preparation.

Jalingo commended the commission for leveraging on digital technology to conduct census just like Ghana and South Africa.

Dr Collins Opiyo, the Chief Technical Adviser to National Population Commission and UNFPA official, stressed the commitment of the UN system to supporting Nigeria to conduct credible census.

Opiyo said that they would continue to work in collaboration with the National Population Commission to ensure the census was conducted in accordance with global best practices.