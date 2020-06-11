RelatedPosts No Content Available

A major drama played out in an Ondo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure when two accused persons who are mortuary attendants showed up with two human heads.

The drama took place on Wednesday during the court’s sitting, with the trial judge ordering their remand in police custody.

The defendants: Adewale Abiodun and Abel Olomofe, who are cemetery workers with the Akure South Local Government Area, were arrested by the police for allegedly exhuming corpses and cutting off their heads at a cemetery on Imafon Road, Akure

They were arraigned on three counts of conspiracy, unlawful possession and indecently tampering with a corpse.

The offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 329 and 242 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck, prayed the court to permit him to forward the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The counsel for the defendants, Femi Adetoye and Jide Agboola, pleaded with the court to admit them to bail.

In his ruling, Magistrate Tope Aladejana said the bail application was not yet mature and ordered the prosecutor to send the case file to the DPP’s office for legal advice.

Aladejana said it was after this that the application might be considered.