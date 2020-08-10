Scottish title winners Celtic were given another home draw in the second qualifying round for the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League, but were dealt a potential banana skin.

Either Djurgarden or Ferencvaros, champions of Sweden and Hungary respectively, will visit Celtic Park on August 25 or 26, assuming Neil Lennon’s men can first overcome KR Reykjavik the week before.

The draw was made on Monday by European football governing body UEFA in Switzerland for the one-off ties, which will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only the play-offs for the UEFA Champions League, after the third qualifying round, will be contested on a home and away basis.

Celtic, winners of the European Cup in 1967, are one of two former champions in the draw alongside Red Star Belgrade who lifted the trophy in 1991.

They will head to either Dinamo Tbilisi or Tirana in qualifying round two, assuming they defeat minnows Europa of Gibraltar in qualifying round one.

A total of 17 first qualifying games were drawn on Sunday with a further 13 second qualifying ties determined on Monday.

The 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League ends with a final eight tournament in Portugal from Wednesday.

Reuters/NAN.