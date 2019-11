Celta Vigo have sacked coach Fran Escriba.

Escriba was dumped three hours after the final whistle of defeat to Getafe on Sunday.

“The club wishes to convey its sincere thanks, both to the Valencian coach and his assistants for their work, professionalism and effort demonstrated during their time at RC Celta. For the memory of the Celta family, the permanence will be harvested last season in framework of A Nosa Reconquista,” Celta said in the statement published on its website.