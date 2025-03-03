Celestial Church speaks after LASU graduate disappears around parish

The Celestial Church of Christ has spoken after a graduate of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State, Ogunbode Quadri Adedamola, was declared missing on January 16, 2025 around its parish.

The 28-year-old was said to have last been seen around Celestial Church of Christ, Ileri Oluwa Parish, Lagos State University 2.

The parish is headed by Superintendent Evangelist Whepetoji Babaniyeh, who has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Adedamola.

In a statement by the Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, Reverend E.M.F Oshoffa, on Monday, the church said people, especially church members, should be careful about their reactions to the story.

The statement, signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the CCC Worldwide, Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala, said: “Our attention has been drawn to the aforetitled story alleging that the corpse of a missing graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU) was found buried in the premises of a parish of a Celestial Church of Christ.

“His Eminence, Reverend E.M.F Oshoffa, Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.

“While we await the official statement of the Nigeria Police Force on the allegation, the relevant church organs have also been directed to work hand in hand with the law enforcement agencies to unravel the truth of the matter.

“We implore members of the fold to refrain from circulating unverified reports concerning this grave allegation on the internet and to await the official statement of the Police and the Church concerning this matter. Thank you.”

END

Post Views: 6