The CEO of Bodex media, Florence Bodex Hungbo, has named the Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; CityPeople Group CEO, Seye Kehinde; the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers and Managing Editor of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo; Actor Yemi Solade; popular social media influencer, Mr Macaroni; and Charles Kalu of Silverbird and Rhythm’s National Head of News and Current Affairs as part of the speakers scheduled for the 2021 edition of the Social Media Hangout.

The enterprising Hungbo also hinted that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to grace the event as the Special Guest of Honour.

Hungbo made this known while revealing plans to host this year’s edition of the event.

Speaking on the essence of the event, which continues to draw several entertainers and society bigwigs to its fold, the convener said: “The media hangout is a unique talk-media shop that’s designed to create consistent awareness on the abuse of social media and equally generate practical solutions through crowd sourcing among stakeholders in our society.

“It’s also a nexus of connection to bring under one umbrella the producers, who are publishers of news and the consumers, who are the fans either as followers and readers and other stakeholders to co-exist.

“This initiative will enable all stakeholders to connect, network, share, have fun and have a better understanding on how media personalities should be valued and respected considering the energies that go into news sourcing and publishing.

“More of this kind of interaction can bring sanity to our youths and also our society by creating more awareness with a constant reminder of the benefit of using social strengths in nation-building.”

Hungbo said the theme of this year’s event is: “Digital media: freedom of internet use and the rights of the citizens.”

The event is now in June because the Social Media Week is celebrated globally that month.

The 2019 edition of the Bodex social media hangout had Fuji legend K1 de Ultimate, 9ice, Qdot, Ara the first female drummer, Asiricomedy, Aluta Emir and Past Assistant Inspector General of Police Tunji Alapini amongst several social media influencers, fans and stakeholders in attendance.

The last edition of the event was held on November 30, 2019 at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.