Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, in love child scandal



Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, has spoken out over trending rumours that he has a child with his Kenyan side chic.

A blogger had alleged that the barman welcomed a love child with a woman who resides in faraway Kenya.

The blogger reported that a woman had contacted her last year and claimed to be the businessman’s wife.

The woman claimed that when visiting Lagos for the first time, she met Cubana and had an affair with him without realising that he was married.

She claimed that when she contacted the businessman after discovering she was pregnant, he advised her to have the baby aborted.

She continued by saying he had stopped returning her calls and had blocked her everywhere.

Cubana Chief Priest refuted the claims on his Instagram account by claiming that he is wealthy enough to support any children he has outside of marriage and that the reports were false.

He challenged the blogger to conduct a DNA test on the infant and promised to double the costs if the child was actually his.

He wrote: “I’m so rich that if I have a child outside my matrimonial bliss no one will know about it.

“Gistlover feels I can pay him/her for blackmail that’s so funny me of all people.

“Oba without palace if e sure for you pay for the logistics for the DNA with your money I go run am.

“If the baby is mine I will double your expense if you can’t afford to pay show yourself and I will send my money to do it.

“Social media kidnapper you dey find money, you guys have been trying to blackmail me since last year to give you money.

“It’s a huge disrespect to me to say my child was born in Kenya of all places God forbid.

“I assemble my babies in Nigeria and make them in America am too detailed to do such low-key

“You wanna throw eggs to my beautiful home, one thing is for sure live by the sword die by the sword.

“One day you go surely cast and the rest will be history.

“What have you not fine you have shared nudes of celebrities just to gain clout for yourself and to destroy them.

“So funny you can’t destroy what you did not make.

“When I bought my wife a G63 you did not post it.

“When I built her a glass house you did not post it when I took her on luxury vacation trips All over the world you did not post it when I bought her a Birkin you did not post it when I had my kids in Yankee you did not post it etc.

“You re nothing but an agent of destruction to great people but you can only survive on weak people.

“My marriage is bullet proof.

“My relationship with my wife is built in so much love, loyalty, respect and wealth. It’s indestructible. Like, I said if you claim what you posted about me us true book a jet for me and my team to land Kenya, today all logistics for land logistics, security and accommodation etc.

“I will come and do the DNA in two hospitals one of your choice and one of mine if the baby is mine I will double your expense and thank you so much for helping me find my lost baby.

“If you can’t afford it show me yourself so I will do the expenses myself and then know who I will sue afterwards I can’t be chasing shadows because that’s what Gistlover is nothing but a social media kidnapper.

“If e sure for you let’s do this.”

Reacting, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, ridiculed women for judging the lady and calling her names.

Dikeh took a swipe at many women, many of whom are products of single mothers themselves, but who were out there bashing the Kenyan lady who spoke up.

She said: “The comments here from fellow women are just despicable; it’s hard knowing that the world lacks empathy and humanity.

“Half of you have made the same mistakes; half were born from the same mistakes, but you choose to throw stones at a woman who is already bleeding.

“I don’t know the story nor do I care to be involved, but I know I also don’t have to have an opinion about everything or anyone’s life. Karma is slow but it works; don’t ask yourself ‘why you’ when your turn comes.

“Everyone is always wiser when it’s not their story. Since everything is going well, we can wait to help you cruise when your turn comes.

“To the mother and baby, I wish you both the very best. May you find strength to love and take care of yourself and your baby; I’ll communicate with GLB to see how I can help.”