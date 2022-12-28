Celebrities mourn late Nollywood Actor, Kamal Adebayo

Some Nollywood Actors have taken to their social media platforms to mourn late Actor, Kamal Adebayo, popularly known as Sir K, who died on December 27, 2022.

The late prominent Nollywood actor had been laid to rest while the course of his death remains unknown.

The Actors, who took to their Instagram handles, displayed pictures of the deceased with crying emojis, expressing their emotions.

Actress Bimbo Thomas wrote: “Sir Kay, you were not just a senior colleague or a brother to me, you were my guy, my inner core….words fail me oloun this wasn’t the plan oloun this wasn’t.”

Also, Femi Adebayo said: “RIP sir Kay! May Allah comfort the families you left behind.”

Similarly, Wunmi Toriola wrote: “This is a rude shock….saw him last at an event, he was so full of life…This is really sad.

“Sir K, Ha erin wo, May God rest your soul and give your family fortitude to bear this great loss.

“Oma se oooo I am pained but who can question God?”

Veteran Actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly called Ogogo, said: “Good night Sir K. Words fail me.

“Truly, death is a debt we all owe.

“Orun dakun ma kanju mo, gbogbo wa lanbo.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that late Adebayo, the father of renown skit maker, Abidemi Adebayo, popularly known as Isbae U, was noted for playing the “bad boy” role in films and he was also known for his distinct slangs and wordplay.





