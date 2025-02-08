Celebrities congratulate Iyabo Ojo over daughter’s wedding

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, has tied the knot with her Tanzanian lover, Juma Mkambala, a singer popularly known as Juma Jux.

The wedding, which took place on Friday in Tanzania, the home country of the groom, immediately set the social media abuzz.

The wedding ceremony brought together friends and families from Nigeria and Tanzania.

The joyous occasion has attracted congratulatory messages from Nigerian celebrities, who took to their Instagram pages to celebrate the new couple.

Actress Mercy Aigbe said: “My Baby is Taken @its.priscy. Congratulations my love 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Ore Iya Iyawo mode fully activated! 💃💃💃💃💃💃 🥰🥰…..To God be the glory! 🙏🙏💃.”

Actress Toyin Abraham also wrote: “My Prisykoko 😍😍😍😍🙏🙏😍😍😍.”

Bimbo Afolayan said: “This night I won’t eat o I am all mushy mushy o. I love ❤️ I love seeing love. I love seeing people in love.

“Don’t worry about me, I am a complete Lover girl. Congratulations mama @iyaboojofespris.

“JP 2025 💃💃💃💃💃 we are ready. Your home is blessed dear Priscilla.”

Nkechi Blessing wrote: “Congratulations @its.priscy, this is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our sight 💃💃. Queen mother @iyaboojofespris you raised a queen maami❤️.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that earlier in 2024, Iyabo Ojo announced that her daughter’s wedding will be in four phases, to be held in Tanzania and Nigeria.

