Celebrating with journalists on National Honours List, by Qasim Akinreti

I am excited that journalists are in the news for resounding success and accomplishment in their chosen career for remarkable service to Nigeria.

Reading through the National Honour lists this morning, four Nigerian journalists made the lists and will be decorated with National honours by the Nigerian President.

Two former Presidents of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Baba Dantiye and Femi Adesina, Spokesman of the Nigerian President.

Baba Dantiye, an Editor of note, is an alumnus of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPS. He left a good footprint in the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

Mr Femi Adesina’s contributions to journalism from Radio Lagos/Eko FM to The Sun Newspapers are remarkable.

The current President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Chris Iziguzo and former Director General, Nigerian Television Authority, NTA Yakubu Ibn Mohammed are awardees of the National Honour.

Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, a seasoned broadcaster and administrator has demonstrated his prowess to the outstanding growth of the Nigerian Television Authority.

It is instructive that with the National award, these journalists now represent our noble profession in the National public space. They are now role models for the new generation of journalists.

Within the space of two years, journalists were elevated to the position of Ambassadors or High Commissioners – Mr Ona Djemba and Debo Adesina now the National Award recipients.

Baba Dantiye, Yakubu Muhammed, Femi Adesina and Chris Isiguzo joined our revered leader in journalism, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, as National honour recipients. Surely, journalism is an enviable profession.

The joy of this recognition is a testimony to the appreciation of journalist’s role in nation-building and a profound attestation to selfless service to humanity.

Journalists have paid a supreme price for the sustenance of democratic development in Nigeria and West Africa. Here, Bagauda Kalto, Tayo Awotunsi and Chris Imodibe sacrifices are not vain.

As we roll out the drums for the celebration of the National honours, Nigerian journalists must continue to discharge their responsibilities towards enthroning a new responsive and responsible leadership for the country in 2023.

Congratulations to our National Honour awardees!!!!!

Qasim Akinreti, PhD.