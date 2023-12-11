Celebrating Aare’s new Ayinba, by Kehinde Aderemi 

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on December 9, 2023 opened a new chapter of life’s fulfilling dream. The Yoruba generalissimo on this special day tied the nuptial knot with his new and beautiful damsel, Ayinba Joy Ayomide Adams. It was a dream that came to reality in the last month of the year and in the presence of many, who came from far and near, to witness that great event. Families, friends and associates of the Yoruba generalissimo gathered at a very private engagement and traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos to rejoice and share in the good moments with the bride and the groom.

The private ceremony at the bride’s home in Lagos was a beauty to behold as culture, royalty and tradition mixed in honour of the Yoruba generalissimo.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Babatunde Nasiru Lawal Ogunronbi, Ariwajoye, Oba of Shasha Kingdom,Lagos State, led the groom’s party.

The Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, led other members of the Aare-In-Council, including Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Babajide Tanimowo; Barejiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Dauda Asikolaye; Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin; and Akinrogun Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Kazeem Hamzat, were present.

Others were former Chief Press Secretary to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Chief Olusegun Smart Ajiboye; member of the Olokun Festival Foundation, Ambassador Olugbenga Onasanya; Aare’s aides on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Special Duties, Samson Oseni, and on Gani Adams Foundation, Tolu Ajibade, and others, including a retinue of security personnel attached to the office of the Aare Onakakanfo, witnessed the event.

Looking at the joy that serenaded the environment, it was obvious that the guests had one mission: to go home with the new bride, Ayinba Joy Ayomide Adams.

The traditional wedding gave an insight into the unique tradition of the Urhobo people of Delta State, with a superb affinity with that of the Yoruba. Aare Gani Adams is no doubt a prominent figure, but the Yoruba generalissimo’s new wife is also not new to this humble beginning.

Interestingly, there are also great qualities of life that attract value, respect, dignity and public respect. Some of these great qualities are ingrained in beauty, brilliance and calmness. These great qualities truly capture the essence of Ayinba Joy Adams’ life.

Ayinba Joy is the beautiful daughter of a revered Lagos-based architect, Chief Lucky Onojaife, who has been a great inspiration to the entire family.

A brief look at her face reveals great qualities that you can hardly ignore. And you begin to wonder how she was able to combine her beautiful, glowing skin, brilliance and calmness with her gentle mien and composure.

Whenever she is in a public place, she hardly talks. She comports herself, making sure that she didn’t betray her peaceful, real, revealing and calm composure.

Whether in or out of the public glare the young gem’s only signature is her beautiful, smiley face and calm nature. That is why she easily attracts people’s favour and attention as she navigates her environment.

To her parents and to those that have had encounters with her, Ayinba Joy is a product of God’s grace and it is no doubt that the former Miss Delta had also been blessed by fate.

Her journey in life wasn’t accidental. It was a fulfillment of destiny that is measured with time. Today, Ayinba Joy’s lofty dreams are gradually coming to reality and God had sealed the fate of this beautiful, young damsel in the most amazing manner.

She is a graduate of Physiology from Delta State University. And happily, she has her Master’s Degree in view.

To cap her excellent resume, Ayinba Joy Adams was a former Queen of Delta State. She held the prestigious Miss Delta and the most beautiful girl in Urhoboland in 2012.

That singular laurel had opened a window of opportunities for the young damsel, whose vision is to rule her world and make remarkable impact in the world.

Apart from her quality educational career, the beauty queen is always passionate about her career. Ayinba Joy Adams is a lover of music. She loves music with passion, believing that music is the food of the soul.

She is a woman of great colour and her favourite colour is white and Brown. The Delta State born jewel is a strong minded person, very bold and courageous and she is very focused on achieving whatever she sets her eyes on.

Her interests in entrepreneurship and business know no bounds and she is always ready to impact lives with all the gifts that it has pleased God to bless her with. Her major hobbies are reading and watching movies.

Also Read:

Ayinba Joy is an indoor person and she takes pride in pursuing her dreams with passion. Whatever achievements the young, brilliant, enterprising and visionary lady has achieved in life is nothing, but to the glory of God who has made her the joy and the pride of the Adams’ family.

So, when the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland officially tied the nuptial knot with his Jewel in Lagos, the entire city was agog. The popular saying among the people across the town and even beyond was that: “The presence of Ayinba Joy Adams in the home of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba was not an ordinary making of man, but it was a big relief and complete reflection of abundant joy, blessing and happiness in the palace of the Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.

Aderemi writes from Lagos.