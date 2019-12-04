Nollywood ace actor, Yul Edochie, has urged people to desist from showcasing fake love, but celebrate people more when they are still alive.

The renowned actor took to his twitter page @yuledochie to express dissatisfaction over people’s attitude to death and their refusal to celebrate the person when he or she was alive.

According to him, when he had a near-death car crash, nobody celebrated him but if he had died, they would have turned up to celebrate his life.

“I survived a terrible accident and nobody came to celebrate my life. If I had died many asoebi groups would turn up to celebrate my life, fake love everywhere.

“Someone will even choose to buy a N10 million casket to bury me, we must change the way we reason as a people,” he tweeted.

Edochie is a Nollywood Actor and model; it was that passion for acting which took him to study Theatre Arts at the prestigious University of Port Harcourt.

He joined the Nigeria Movie Industry (Nollywood) and started his professional career in 2005.