Nigerian churches have continued to receive widespread recognition with the latest coming from the daughter of renowned gospel singer, Cece Winans. In a video currently making waves on the internet, Ashley Philips who got married in September 2017 and recently gave birth to a baby boy, has revealed how statements of confession that she found on The Elevation Church’s website helped her get through her pregnancy.

The Elevation Church (TEC) is a non-denominational church in Lagos, founded by Pastor Godman Akinlabi, popular for his practical, relatable messages, which has attracted him to many especially amongst young people in Nigeria. He was vocal in his support for the fight against injustice and police brutality during the #EndSARS protests and has been profiled by the outreach magazine.

In the video, Ashley tells the host of a talk show that during her pregnancy, she searched for ‘declarations about childbirth’ on Google and stumbled on The Elevation Church’s website with its message of declaration for pregnant women.

“A good thing I did when I was pregnant was making positive declarations over myself. I was just praying, declaring things over myself, like, my emotions are in order, like I am going to have a great pregnancy, postmortem period …… that I have the peace of God, I am not anxious….”

She added that she really believes that although there are challenges, there are ways more benefits to being a mom.”

When the anchor asked her where she found those confessions, she revealed that it was from a Church in Africa called The Elevation Church.

“There is a church somewhere in Africa, I think they are out of Nigeria, called ‘The Elevation Church’….and their website has confessions about everything; family, health, finances.. and I really like to read them and say them out loud almost every day.”