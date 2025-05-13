CDS to troops: Stay vigilant, enemies aren’t sleeping

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has charged troops of Operation Fasan Yanma to remain vigilant and not allow the enemy to strike them.

The CDS gave the charge while speaking on Tuesday during a strategic civil-military cooperation visit at the Giginya Barracks in Sokoto.

The event also featured a sensitisation lecture on human rights, gender-based violence, and military ethics, aimed at reinforcing the professionalism and accountability of troops in conflict zones.

In his remarks through Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole, delivered to troops of the Nigerian Army’s 8 Division, CDS Musa commended the troops for their bravery and proactive efforts in combating insecurity across the North West, especially under Operation Fasan Yama.

He also issued a passionate call for heightened vigilance and unity among security services, emphasizing that “the battle you are fighting is a just one, don’t sleep, because your enemies are not sleeping.”

The CDS lauded the Division for its commitment to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity, preserving civilian lives, and strengthening ties with host communities.

“We receive weekly briefings at Defence Headquarters, and the 8 Division keeps coming up for praise.

“The CDS has asked me to personally commend your GOC and every officer under Operation Fasan Yama for a job well done,” Bankole said.

He reinforced the need for inter-agency collaboration, gender sensitivity, and respect for human rights, noting that the ongoing war on banditry and insurgency requires both military strength and civilian trust.

“Let people run to you, not away from you. The best intelligence comes from the civilians you protect,” he added.

Bankole extended heartfelt wishes to the families of troops.

He stated, “You were not dropped from the sky. You have children, siblings, families and we pray that all of you return home safely, not in coffins.

“Nigeria remains one. The bandits will not win. And our Armed Forces will not sleep.”

In response, the General Officer Commanding of the 8 Division, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, underscored the importance of people-centric operations.

“The Chief of Defence Staff’s leadership philosophy reminds us that real success in asymmetric warfare lies not only in tactical gains, but in winning the hearts and minds of our people,” he stated.

Ajose emphasised that their mission is not just military, but moral.

“As protectors of the vulnerable, we must embody empathy, discipline, and justice. Today’s engagement strengthens our collective resolve,” he said.

He said the event also included plans for medical outreach, sporting events, and media engagement, “all part of a broader strategy to reinforce unity between the Armed Forces and local communities.”

