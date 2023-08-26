CDS to terrorists who killed Soldiers: We’ll hunt you down

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has vowed that the military would hunt down and bring to justice all terrorists, bandits and enemies of the state.

He spoke on Friday in Abuja at the burial of military personnel who died recently in combat and air crash in Niger State.

Musa said the military would not be watching and allow the enemies of the state to continue destroying lives and properties.

The CDS told the terrorists that the military would go after them and avenge the death of its personnel killed while defending the nation.

The defence chief said the day that the military buries its personnel was one of the most difficult days in every commander’s mind, adding that he felt highly pained to bury his officers and soldiers.

Musa said: “But I want to assure the families that their death is not in vain.

“We appreciate them, we pray for them and we will ensure that those that did this must pay for it.

“I use this opportunity to call all commanders, all troops all over Nigeria, that we must avenge this.

“Those that did this and those that have continued to kill our men wherever they are, we will get them out.”

Musa vowed that the military would smoke them out and ensure that they never have an opportunity to kill any other person.

He added: “Today, we gather here with heavy hearts and tearful eyes to bid farewell to our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our nation.

“We stand there today to honour their courage, dedication and unwavering commitment to duty.

“Their lives were abruptly taken from us in the line of duty while responding to a distress call in the Chukuba community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.”

Musa said the event was to also celebrate their lives and extraordinary contributions they had made, adding that their selflessness and unwavering dedication to duty would forever be remembered.

He assured the deceased families that the military would stand with them in their grief and would continue to support them during this difficult time.

He said: “These men and women laid down their lives so that we can live in peace and security.

“They fought on the front lines against the forces of evil and ensuring that the flavour of nationhood and liberty continue to bend right in our nation.

“Their courage and dedication will forever be an inspiration to all to follow their footsteps.

“To the families who have lost loved ones notwithstanding our deepest condolences, we cannot begin to fathom the pain and sorrow that you are experiencing, but know that deep in your heart, you are not alone in your grief.

“To our following heroes, we will honour your memories by continuing to fight against those who seek to undermine our peace and security.

“We will remain steadfast in our resolve to be the nation worthy of sacrifice.

“To the bandits, terrorists and perpetrators of violence, we will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice and will restore peace and security to every corner of our nation.”

Also Read:

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 20 bodies of the deceased personnel were buried amidst tears at the National Military Cemetery in line with military tradition.

NAN recalls that three officers and 22 soldiers were killed in an ambush in the Zungeru general area of the state, while seven were wounded in action.

The NAF helicopter was on a mission to evacuate the deceased and wounded troops when it crashed at Chukuba area of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state on August 13.

The crashed helicopter was carrying 14 bodies of the previously killed soldiers and seven wounded ones, two pilots and two crew members.