CDS returns to Benue, meets traditional rulers

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has returned to Benue State and on Thursday met with traditional rulers as part of ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting that General Musa held a closed-door meeting with the traditional rulers in Makurdi, the state capital.

NAN also reports that those in attendance were HRM, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse; HRM Och’Idoma, John Odogbo; other traditional rulers; and some selected community leaders.

Musa, who spoke with journalists after the meeting, emphasised the Federal Government and the military leadership’s sincerity in resolving the security challenges confronting the state.

The CDS recalled previous consultations, including the recent visit by President Bola Tinubu, as part of ongoing efforts to secure the state and ensure displaced citizens return to their communities.

He said: “We have a challenge in Benue, and I believe, working together, we will find a solution.

“When we sit down and talk sincerely, bringing out all that is affecting us, we’ll be able to find the solution.”

The CDS appreciated the Tor Tiv and Och’Idoma for their candid contributions and called for continued collaboration between the communities and security agencies.

He urged royal fathers to regard the military as partners and sons working towards peace in a region with shared history and struggles.

Musa stated that certain individuals, both internal and external, were fueling the crisis for political or economic gains.

He emphasised that the military would not condone illegal arms possession or criminal activities, regardless of the perpetrators’ identity or affiliation.

He said: “Anybody bearing arms illegally will be arrested.

“If he threatens security forces, he will be neutralised.

“That is the mandate,”

The CDS cautioned military personnel against complacency and reminded them of their constitutional duty to protect lives, their colleagues, and host communities.

Musa assured that the outcome of the meeting would be relayed to the President for further action.

Speaking on the June 13 attacks in Yelwata, the CDS confirmed the arrest of suspects, adding that prosecution would follow.

He said: “We are committed to ending the era where crimes go unpunished.

“There will be no sacred persons.

“Anyone involved in violence must face justice.”

On the resettlement of displaced persons, Musa pointed out that Yelwata was fortified with additional forces deployed.

According to him, preparations are underway to facilitate the immediate return of IDPs to their communities.

Ayatse, who also spoke with newsmen, acknowledged the significant improvements since the last engagement with CDS.

The Tor Tiv expressed optimism that the renewed dialogue would help to permanently address the state security woes.

The paramount urged the security forces to apprehend and prosecute any criminal elements within his domain.

The Och’Idoma, on his part, stressed the need to differentiate between peaceful Fulani residents and armed herders responsible for violence.

Odogbo said the people of Benue State must be able to return to their farms and feed the nation as the “Food Basket of the Nation”.

He said: “We are not saying all Fulani should leave.

“The known, peaceful ones have been with us for years.

“We are asking only those carrying arms and causing terror, killing, raping, and destroying our farms to leave.”

