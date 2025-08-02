CDS in Plateau, vows enhanced strategies to end violence

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has affirmed that the armed forces are re-evaluating their strategies to prevent bandit attacks on communities in Plateau State and other areas under Operation Safe Haven.

General Musa made the promise during his operational visit to the Headquarters of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Friday.

He emphasised the need for adapting military tactics to address the asymmetric nature of the ongoing conflict.

He appealed to local leaders to encourage their youth to identify and isolate criminal elements within and across communities to prevent widespread unrest and maintain peace.

He stated: “We must take decisive actions to halt the cycle of violence affecting Plateau and neighboring states experiencing similar challenges.”

General Musa called for a renewed sense of responsibility among commanders and pledged to hold accountable anyone found neglecting their duties.

The CDS further promised to bolster the operational capabilities with enhanced logistical support.

In his remarks, Major General Eyitayo Folusho Oyinlola, Commander, Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, highlighted the achievements of the operation despite recent setbacks.

Oyinlola expressed a commitment to sustaining these efforts to protect vulnerable communities in the region, adding that the Command has deepened the existing relationship with other security agencies to build a stronger intelligence network for effective operations.

He reassured the CDS that Operation SAFE HAVEN will not relent until the peace process embarked upon is completed with visible evidence across the entire joint area of operation.

Earlier, General Musa also toured the Nigerian Army Medical Centre at Tigi and Sector 6 in Jebbu Bindi, within Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He pledged his support to the health facility to ensure it provides efficient medical care to frontline troops and the surrounding community.

During his visit to the Jebbu Bindi community, he urged the troops to remain vigilant and fully committed to their duties, emphasising the importance of maintaining strong community relations to safeguard peace and security.

