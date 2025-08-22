CDS call for self-defence not to bear arms – DHQ Clarifies

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa’s call for Nigerians to develop combat skills for self-defence was not for citizens to bear arms.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau, gave the clarification following the CDS’ comments during his appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Thursday evening.

During the interview, the CDS had encouraged Nigerians to develop basic survival and self‑protection skills—likening such training to widely accepted life skills such as driving, taekwando, judo and swimming, boxing, amongst others.

Gusau said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the CDS did not call for citizens to bear arms or to engage in unlawful possession of firearms.

“He is fully aware of Nigerian laws prohibiting the unauthorized carrying of weapons.

“His message was intended to promote personal resilience, situational awareness and lawful preparedness—not to encourage illegal activity.”

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigerian (AFN) and other security agencies continued to record significant successes in the fight against insecurity nationwide.

“These gains reflect the government’s sustained commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining peace and stability,” he stated.

He assured Nigerians that their safety remains a top priority and that security efforts were ongoing.

“Promoting security awareness at all levels is important. Basic skills such as unarmed self‑defence, swimming and driving are valuable life skills that enhance individual preparedness and contribute to national security.”

He, therefore, urged the public to consult original sources and verified reports when interpreting public statements and to avoid sharing distorted or misleading accounts.The DHQ spokesman added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained committed to the safety and well‑being of all Nigerians.

