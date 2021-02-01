The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, has said the welfare of troops fighting insurgents in the nation’s North East remains one of the top priorities of the present administration.

Irabor stated this on Sunday in Maiduguri, the Borno State while addressing troops at the Military’s Command and Control Centre during his first operational visit.

The CDS, who was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, assured the troops of improved welfare in the theatre in order to motivate their fighting spirit.

He said: “Mr. President, the Commander-in-Chief, sent his commendation to you.

“When we met with him, he charged us to let you know that your welfare is a top priority in government and to also let you know that issues bordering on equipment are what the government is working on in addition to those that have been procured and are on transit to Nigeria.

“Every Service Chief and I have made commitment that whatever is required for us to work as a team we would do.

“Well done, keep the spirit because that is precisely what it should be.

“We have no other choice but to meet the desires of our Commander-in-Chief.

“You will be seeing us very often to let you know we are with you and to ensure that this operation comes to an end speedily.”