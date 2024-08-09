CDHR raises alarm as Police allegedly invade headquarters in Lagos

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, has raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of its national headquarters, Right House, in Ikeja, Lagos by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force.

This was contained in a statement by CDHR National President, Comrade Debo Adeniran, and National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Idris Olayinka on Friday.

According to the statement, the Police operatives laid siege to the Rights House in the early hours of Friday and prevented occupants of the building from gaining entrance.

The statement further disclosed that the Police presence at the Rights House is to stop the Education Rights Campaign Symposium scheduled to hold at the main hall of the CDHR office.

“The police were seen with several Hilux vans laying siege to the CDHR National Headquarters Rights House, preventing the participants from holding the programme.

“We, however, use this medium to call on the Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos State Police Commissioner to call these people to order from stopping a lawful and peaceful assembly.

“Otherwise, it will tantamount to gross violation of rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of speech,” the statement reads.

