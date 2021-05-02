‘A close-circuit Television footage revealing embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, kissing and fondling sensitive parts of the body of the 14-year-old girl he allegedly molested has been uploaded by The PUNCH online.

The girl is also the foster child of popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, popularly known Princess.

In the video, before Omiyinka started the act, the comedienne was seen leaving her apartment with three others, leaving Omiyinka and the victim in the parlour to see off the guests.

The minor was dressed in a sleeveless gown as she sat on a sofa in Adekanya’s residence, while Omiyinka wore a white shirt, a pair of blue jeans and a hat.

Shortly after Adekanya stepped out, Omiyinka, who also sat beside the victim on the same sofa, was seen using his hand to caress the victim’s left arm.

Some minutes later, Omiyinka kissed the minor’s arm, hugged and caressed her body as they sat on the sofa.

However, the victim quickly disentangled herself from the actor’s grip.

Omiyinka then stood up and was seen opening the doors to all the tools in the flat.

Omiyinka was again seen in the footage, standing with the victim in the parlour, hugging the minor and using his two hands to caress the victim’s buttocks.

The victim, however, disengaged herself from Omiyinka, who clung to her.

Afterwards, Omiyinka was seen using both hands to caress the minor’s head.

The footage also showed him bending the victim to a corner on the sofa and kissing the minor.

Again, the 14-year-old girl disengaged herself from Omiyinka’s grip.