The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Justice and Equity has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for re-appointing Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The body said Oyeyemi’s reappointment was one of those it sees as putting a square peg in a square hole as it is characterised with continuous justification of the President’s confidence in appointing him as the Corps Marshal.

In a statement signed by the Chief Convener of CCSO-JE, Comrade Olayemi Success, the body commended the Corps Marshal for the recent great feat of putting together a Nigeria Road Safety Strategy.

Success stated that it is a global strategy that will definitely guide all stakeholders to having a safer road, living fuller lives and ensuring a better economy.

He noted that Nigeria is the first Nation in Africa to have such great strategy and when fully implemented, the Nation will be greater and safer.

The statement reads: “Ladies and gentle men as you all know that Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Justice and Equity is the umbrella body of many Civil Society Organizations with the focus on Justice and Equity for all, this objective we have been carrying out without any fear of favour.

“Today, we are here to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for re-appointing Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps two years ago, indeed it is one of the appointment we judge as square peg in Square hole as it is characterised with continuous justification of President Muhammadu Buhari’s confidence in appointing him as the Corps Marshal of the Corps.

“Particularly, we commend the Corps Marshal for the recent great fit of having Nigeria Road Safety Strategy this is a global strategy that will definitely guide all the stakeholders to having safer road, Fuller lives and better economy, fortunately, Nigeria is the first Nation in Africa to have such great strategy and when fully implemented, Our Nation will be greater and safer.

“FRSC under Oyeyemi has become very effective in the mandate of the Corps and near zero corruption incidence due to highly improved welfare of the men and women of the Corps and adequate provision of the operational logistics, their professionalism has become first among equal in Nigeria, FRSC that was known to be operating from rented offices now operates mostly from owned offices accommodation as a result of judicious use of the available resources these and many more are achieved under the watch of Dr Oyeyemi as the CM of FRSC.

“In furtherance of its policy on transparency and anticorruption the present Management last year established the National Traffic Radio to provide ample opportunity for members of the public not only to get information on traffic updates and road conditions across the country, but report any negative encounter with members of the Corps including demand for bribes directly to the studios.

“The traffic radio which has been in operation is providing direct access to members of the public through various communication tools for unhindered fight against impunity, corruption and unprofessionalism among the FRSC personnel and other incidents.

“Let us at this point congratulate Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi for these and many more achievements as the Corps Marshal while using the same opportunity to call on him to continue to justify the confidence of President Muhammadu Buhari in him by sustaining and improving the achievements of the past, knowing well that there is always room for improvement also bearing in mind that CCSO-JE will only commend him when progress is recorded and do otherwise if more achievements are not recorded.

“Furthermore, we call on the detractors of Dr Boboye Oyeyemi to stop all the clandestine moves to distract him and rather join hands with him for the betterment of FRSC and Nigeria at large, knowing well, that his appointment was a tenured one not career, base on the 2007 FRSC act as he is appointed by the President.

“Finally, we hereby call on every well meaning Nigerians to continuously give the needed cooperation to the Federal Road Safety Corps so that they can continue discharge their responsibilities maximally for safer road and fuller lives.”