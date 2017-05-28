CCSF Taekwondo Prix Series II kicks off in Abuja

LATEST NEWS:
Chika-Chukwumerije-Sports-Foundation-e1493923242389.jpg
Already all the teams have arrived in Abuja for the tournament with over 150 athletes competing for glory at the championship which has become breeding ground for future stars.
All is now set for the kick off of the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation Taekwondo Prix Series II on Friday (today) at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja.
Eleven states – Niger, Benue, Plateau, Lagos, Edo, Kano, Kebbi, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto and Cross River – as well as host, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, will be jostling for honours at the two-day championships.
According to the CEO of CCSF, Chika Chukwumerije: “The event is for upcoming athletes only. National athletes and athletes who have been to the National camp are not eligible to participate. Since the tournament is using the latest World Taekwondo Federation rules and the upgraded Daedo software, it gives the upcoming athletes great exposure and an advantage in their careers.
“The event has a ranking system. Gold – 100 points, Silver – 50 points, Bronze – 25 points. Quarter – finalists – 15 points. All participants get five points. Teams also get points for total medals won. The ranking point is solely for this event alone. It is an innovative way to keep track on good performers and teams as the event becomes bigger.
“This is the first time an active online registration portal is used to register for a Taekwondo event in Nigeria. We must use technology to catch up with the rest of the world. This process made it cheaper, faster and more effective for persons to register.”
In the breakdown of participants, 150 competitors comprising 28 teams with 53 Adults, 26 juniors, seven cadets and 63 kiddies will jostle for honours.
The list is comprised of 103 Male and 51 Females.

