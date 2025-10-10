CCIC Camp Meeting: Youth Empowerment Station holds October 25

The Youth Empowerment Station (YES) of the Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC) is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 9am.

The programme is a special feature of the 2025 camp meeting of the church, which will kick off on October 21, 2025 at the International Headquarters of CCIC: 15, Akin Mateola Street (Golden Estate), Off Raji Rasaki Road, Amuwo Phase II, Lagos.

Both Pastor Christine Joda and Minister Aprile Osborne will anchor the Youth Empowerment Station.

The camp meeting of the Christ Chapel International Churches is an annual event.

It will begin on October 21 and end on October 26, featuring different programmes.

The event has as its theme: “It’s Time to Pursue, Overtake and Recover All.”

The camp meeting, which will be hosted by Rev. Dr. Tunde and Rev. (Mrs.) Ebun Joda, will feature eminent pastors and ministers of God.

They are Aprile Osborne, Dr. Glenn Arekion, Pastor Tokunbo Adejuwon, Pastor Christine Joda, Dr. David Ogbueli, Apostle Emmanuel Iren, and Apostle Femi Lazarus.

Last year, the event featured four renowned preachers: Pastor Gideon Mba, Lead Pastor of Manifold International Church; Apostle Anslem Madubuko, General Overseer of Revival Assembly Church; and Reverend Tunde Bolanta of the Restoration Ministries Worldwide.

A life changing gospel music concert is scheduled to hold as part of the programme.

Meanwhile, Abuja, Calabar, Ibadan and Port Harcourt regions of the church will hold their Camp Meeting from October 23 to 26, 2025.