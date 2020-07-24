Africa’s pan-African technology innovation centre, Co-creation Hub, and iHub will implement the second edition of the Women In Business programme aimed at women-led businesses from Nigeria and Kenya looking to leverage technology to scale their solutions in the African market.

The programme will bring together female entrepreneurs, software developers, investors, SMEs, corporates and industry experts across multiple sectors and will enhance the ways in which women-led businesses leverage technology to better serve their market; build the capacity of women-led businesses to secure capital; catalyse the expansion efforts of women-led businesses in the African market; build the capacity of female entrepreneurs to attract; and develop and retain quality talent as well as create access to market opportunities.

Female entrepreneurs participating in the programme will gain access to a strategically differentiated business that speaks to the heart of customer needs, develop an ability to speak investor language and leverage sound financial understanding of your business to secure capital and partnerships, support to expand their business across multiple geographical markets, receive knowledge on how to attract, develop and retain a strong team, access to a robust network of investors, corporate executives and software developers to help scale their business.

This cohort is succeeding the first cohort of the Women in Business programme launched in 2019 to grow the number of socially and economically empowered women who run sustainable businesses working in the technology sector.

The criteria for participation in the program include women-led business interested in leveraging technology to scale their businesses, registered, with operations in Kenya or Nigeria, strong (well-rounded) founding team, working full-time on the business, businesses with proven traction in the market (e.g. customers, revenue), scalable businesses that meet a real need.

Women who fit the aforementioned criteria can apply to be part of the programme.