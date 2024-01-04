CCECC flaunts completed Port Harcourt to Aba rail line

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation has flaunted the Port Harcourt to Aba rail line, which track laying it just completed.

The Chinese company flaunted the job it did between Rivers State and Abia State on the X handle of John Zhao on Wednesday.

According to Zhao, an official of the construction firm: “New year, new progress!

“The track laying from Port Harcourt to Aba on the Nigeria Eastern Narrow-Gauge Railway project has been completed by #CCECC.”

The post was accompanied by two photographs.

One was that of the track, while the other showed the staff who worked on the project.