CCECC flaunts completed Port Harcourt to Aba rail line

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation has flaunted the Port Harcourt to Aba rail line, which track laying it just completed.
The Chinese company flaunted the job it did between Rivers State and Abia State on the X handle of John Zhao on Wednesday.
According to Zhao, an official of the construction firm: “New year, new progress!
“The track laying from Port Harcourt to Aba on the Nigeria Eastern Narrow-Gauge Railway project has been completed by #CCECC.”
Also Read:
- Labourer docked for alleged burglary, theft of gas cylinder
- Security guard jailed 16 months for stealing three bicycles worth N1.9m
- Yul Edochie accuses wife of doing breast enlargement surgery without his consent
- Editorial: Plateau massacre: How we all got it wrong
- NAF reschedules recruitment for Trades, Non-Tradesmen/Women
The post was accompanied by two photographs.
One was that of the track, while the other showed the staff who worked on the project.