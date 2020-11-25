The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has confirmed that Prophet Israel Oladele of the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global Parish is his spiritual son.

The confirmation followed stories in the media that the embattled Prophet, who was jailed for defrauding a United Kingdom-based woman of N17 million, was the spiritual son of Ayodele.

The Lagos-based prophet made this confirmation in a telephone interview, adding that the prophet was only passing through a trial that will come to an end soon.

Primate Ayodele explained that he has been praying for Oladele to be strengthened, while revealing that the prophet will become greater than he has ever been when he is released soon.

He said: “Prophet Israel Oladele is my spiritual son, though I’m not a pastor in CCC.

“I am his spiritual father.

“And the only thing he needs at the moment is prayers and encouragement, which I am doing for him.

“He is a great man of God who is going to somewhere great.

“What he is passing through is just part of the tough times that won’t last.

“Let’s continue to pray for him and encourage him.

“He will come out of this soon because he is unstoppable.”

It would be recalled that few days ago, Primate Ayodele sent a message of hope to the embattled prophet, encouraging him to be focused and be courageous because what he is passing through is temporal.

He also described the case as an attack from the devil against the body of Christ, while urging all Christian leaders to be prayerful and watchful against the gimmicks of the devil.