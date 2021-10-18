CCB commissioner bemoans frivolous petitions among Edo staff

The Federal Commissioner, representing the South-South Zone in the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Ehiozuwa Agbonnayinma, has flayed staff of the bureau in Edo, for filing frivolous petitions against each other, instead of focusing on the commission’s work.

He expressed his concerns when he visited the Edo branch of the Commission at the Federal Secretariat in Benin, on Monday.

Agbonnayinma said the reports he had received about the Commission was not healthy for its growth.

“To let you know that the Code of Conduct Bureau is meant to checkmate corruption, as enshrined in the constitution of the federal government of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, go to section 153, it is very explicit.

“I believe that most of you have gone through the constitution to know exactly the mandate of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“We have received a lot of petitions between staff against staff, I think we should stop that. What I believe in is team work. To succeed in life, you must be able to work together, accommodate each other.

“Mr Chairman, Muhammad Isa, who is the chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, has clearly stated over and over again, along with the other nine members, that we must change our attitude and we must be committed, we must work together to bring the Code of Conduct Bureau to where it ought to be,” he said.

Agbonnayinma said the Commission frowned at abuse of power, insubordination and the conflict of interest in office and that these tendencies would not be tolerated under any guise.

He warned staff of the Commission against going to the people’s offices to help fill their forms, stressing that those who have any forms to fill, should meet them in their offices.

The commissioner added that although the staff of the Commission were poorly remunerated, efforts were already on top gear to address the situation.

He encouraged staff of the Commission to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to fight corruption by reporting any acts of corruption to the nearest law enforcement agencies for prosecution.