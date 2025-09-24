CBN’s Rate Cut: A lifeline or just a whisper for families, small businesses?, by Blaise Udunze

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at its 302nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on September 23, 2025 announced a modest cut in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), trimming it by 50 basis points from 27.5 percent to 27 percent. The asymmetric corridor around the MPR was left unchanged at +260 and –250 basis points. On paper, this is a cautious signal that monetary authorities are ready to loosen their tight grip after months of hawkish policy. But for Nigeria’s real economy, the households juggling shrinking disposable incomes and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) battling prohibitive borrowing costs, the question remains: will this decision translate into meaningful relief or make life easier?

For households, the MPR is not just an abstract number. It shapes the interest rates on consumer loans, mortgages, and credit facilities, while indirectly influencing the affordability of essentials through inflation trends. For SMEs, the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, the cost of credit has been a brick wall against expansion and innovation. A 50-basis-point reduction is modest, but it carries symbolic weight, which shows that the CBN is signalling that inflationary pressures, while still elevated, are gradually easing, creating space for growth-friendly policies.

Still, the immediate effect on households is likely to be muted. Nigerian families have endured the triple shocks of soaring food inflation, volatile fuel prices, and rising utility costs. In theory, lower interest rates could reduce loan repayment burdens and make new credit more affordable. Yet commercial banks are not bound to adjust their lending rates in perfect alignment with the MPR. Many households may find borrowing costs remain steep for now. What the MPC’s decision does provide, however, is a psychological boost, a message that relief is on the horizon and that the policy pendulum is shifting toward easing rather than further tightening.

For SMEs, today’s decision is arguably more consequential. Entrepreneurs, farmers, traders, and tech startups have struggled under interest rates that often surpass 30 percent, locking many out of formal credit. This environment has forced businesses to shelve expansion, delay hiring, or close altogether. The rate cut will not instantly unlock cheap loans, but it signals a potential turning point. If this trend continues, SMEs may gain improved access to working capital, greater room for investment, and better cash flow management. However, structural challenges remain formidable, ranging from limited access to formal banking and high collateral requirements to sluggish loan approvals, meaning that the transmission from policy rate cuts to practical relief will be slow and uneven.

The decision also underscores the importance of retaining the asymmetric corridor. By keeping the corridor around the MPR unchanged, the CBN has preserved a buffer that allows upward flexibility should inflation resurface, while retaining some downward pressure to support credit expansion. It reflects a cautious balancing act, that is easing policy without abandoning vigilance.

There are, of course, trade-offs. Inflation, while easing, is still high and vulnerable to food shocks or global energy price shifts. Excess liquidity, especially if amplified by fiscal spending, could reignite price pressures. And unless commercial banks effectively transmit lower policy rates into actual lending, the benefits will remain theoretical. In that sense, this 50-basis-point cut is more of a signal than a solution, a cautious step that must be followed with credible actions to matter in the lives of everyday Nigerians.

For businesses and investors, the modest easing is welcome but will be closely monitored. For households, any respite in borrowing costs will be marginal, but symbolic hope is not without value.

For the country’s SMEs, the cut could mark the beginning of renewed confidence, provided it is sustained and matched with fiscal reforms.

For the CBN itself, credibility will rest on whether today’s signal of confidence in the economy is borne out in consistent, measured policy that nurtures growth without reigniting instability.

The MPC’s decision under the CBN’s Governor Olayemi Cardodo is a step in the right direction, but not yet the breakthrough Nigerian households and SMEs urgently need because the cut alone is not enough. True relief will only come if this cut marks the start of a consistent easing cycle, coupled with stronger credit transmission and policy coordination. For now, the move is less a lifeline than a whisper, a cautious note of hope in an economy still waiting to exhale. Whether it becomes the first real breath of recovery depends on what comes next.

. Udunze, a journalist and PR professional, writes from Lagos and can be reached via: blaise.udunze@gmail.com.

