CBN Withdrawal Policy: Mobile Money Agents cry out, call for plan reversal

Association of Mobile Money and Banking Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) has restated its displeasure over the recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) new withdrawal policy.

To this end, AMMBAN in a press statement signed by its National President, disclosed it is engaging other stakeholders such as Association of Licensed Operators (ALMPO), so as to seek reversal of the policy, as it is killing and capable of running its members out of business.

The organization indicated that its current moves are not aimed at making the CBN change her policy, “but for us agents to be recognized and enable us to have access to more funds better than the 20,000 a day as prescribed by the new policy”.

Recall that CBN in its new policy pegged withdrawal for individuals at N20, 000 per day; N100, 000 per week, while it regulated withdrawal for organizations to N100, 000 per week, N500,000 a week.

However, AMMBAN said it had an emergency EXCO session/meeting yesterday (Thursday) and discussed the prevailing situation vis-a-vis the new CBN withdrawal policy.

The statement confirmed that task like writing the CBN has already been executed, while, it is currently engaging ALMPO.

The release read in part: “We plan to undertake other line of actions like organizing a grand press conferences in Lagos and Abuja and a protest.

“All of these efforts ARE NOT aimed at making the CBN change her policy but for us agents to be recognized and enable us to have access to more funds better than the 20,000 a day as prescribed by the new policy.

“You will agree with me as agents that, if all we can access is 100,000 a week /20,000 a day as cash for running our business, then we are practically out of business.

“This information is just to update and assure the house that the AMMBAN leadership is on top of the situation and we shall bring you timely updates as things unfold”.

CBN is billed to commence the exchange of the redesigned naira notes with the old ones on December 15. The exercise is expected to last up until January 31, 2023.





