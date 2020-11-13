Number nine seed Nonso Madueke and number two seed Joseph Imeh will meet in the men’s singles final of the Central Bank of Nigeria Open Tennis Championship on Saturday.

Both players qualified for the final after the semi-finals fixtures of the tournament on Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Madueke saw off Musa Mohammed 6-3 6-2, while Imeh stopped Uche Oparaoji in the second semi-final pairing after winning 4-6 7-6(1) 6-3.

After his match, Imeh admitted that he only managed to pull through.

He said: “It was a good match against Oparaoji. I gave 100 per cent and I managed to pull through.

“I tried to be mentally strong.

“He had so many chances to win. He won the first set and was leading 5-3 in the second but he couldn’t maintain it.

”I was mentally tougher than him.

“I just had a strong spirit and it pushed me to victory.”

On his final match against Madueke, Imeh said he was expecting a great fight.

“It’s going to be a good match, a great match. We have played a couple of times before, but I am looking forward to winning this tournament,” he added.

Similarly, Madueke said he would be expecting a tough game against Imeh but would keep his head high.