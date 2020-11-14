Joseph Imeh and Oyinlomo Quadre on Saturday in Abuja won the men’s and women’s singles finals of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Open Tennis Tournament.

Imeh got the better of Nonso Madueke, winning the first set 6-3 before Madueke retired due to a groin injury when he was leading the second set 3-1.

After the match, Imeh who has now earned N700,000 for his effort said his semi-finals match against Uche Oparaoji boosted his confidence.

“Madueke is a good player. I was prepared for a long and tough match but it wasn’t so because he was injured.

“After I won my semi-final match, I was optimistic about winning my first CBN title and it happened. I am happy,” he said.

The women’s singles final saw Marylove Edwards lose 0-6 0-6 to defending champion Quadre.

“I am excited about winning because I had been looking forward to defending my title,” Quadre said.

Meanwhile, Abdulmumin Babalola and Lawal Shehu paired to win the men’s doubles event while Quadre and Serena Teluwo were winners in the women’s doubles.

Alex Adewale won the men’s wheelchair event while Chituru Nwaozuzu was champion in the women’s event.