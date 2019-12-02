No fewer than 10,000 small and medium scale entrepreneurs in Maru/Bungudu federal constituency of Zamfara are expected to benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria soft loan to develop their businesses.

Alhaji Shehu Ahmed, the federal lawmaker representing the constituency, stated this on Monday in Bungudu at the business skills training for the targeted beneficiaries.

Ahmed, represented by an aide, Alhaji Musa Umar, said he had entered into collaboration with the CBN to develop the capacity of entrepreneurs in the area, especially those involved in small and medium scale businesses.

“The CBN has already approved to give soft loans to beneficiaries from my constituency through the partnership of my empowerment project.

“My target is to empower up to 10,000 beneficiaries from this area. Each beneficiary can access up to N10 million as loan from the CBN.

“We are gathered to train 210 beneficiaries as first set of this programme on how to access the loan from the CBN.

“The participants were selected from 21 wards of the constituency,” the lawmaker said.

According to him, in each of the 11 wards of Bungudu and 10 wards of Maru local government areas, 10 beneficiaries have been selected for the training.

“This is the first batch of beneficiaries for the training; we will continue to train our people in batches for them to benefit from the programme,’’ he added.

Earlier, the Wife of the Lawmaker, Hajiya Fatima Shehu said the beneficiaries comprised both males and females across all ages.

Hajiya Fatima said that the participants would be trained in various skills such as shoe and and bag making, disinfectant and liquid soap making, room freshener and shampoo making among others.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the training was an initiative of two NGOs, Fulbe Care Initiative and RASAAB Nigeria Limited.

