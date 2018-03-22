CBN: Senate rejects one nominee, confirms five as Deputy Governors, MPC members

The Senate has confirmed Aisha Ahmad and Edward Lametek Ahmad as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Red Chamber also confirmed three out of the four nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari as members of the Monetary Policy Committee submitted to the Senate by Presidency.

Those confirmed by the Senate are Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi and Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa.

However, the lawmakers rejected the nomination of Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu for not showing enough competence for the job.

It was gathered that Maidugu was interviewed by the Committee and he responded to the questions asked by the members.

But the Committee was dissatisfied with his response to the independence required for each member of the MPC.

It was concerned that a Civil Servant saddled with bureaucracy and red-tapism may not be independent in his judgment on each crucial decision of the MPC that affects directly the whole economy.

The MPC is established by CBN Act as an autonomous body that articulates Nigeria’s monetary policies.

The Committee is made up of 12 members, comprising seven from the private sector and the remaining five from the CBN.