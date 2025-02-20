CBN retains all monetary policy parameters in first 2025 MPC meeting

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has voted unanimously to retain the Monetary Policy Rate, which is the baseline lending rate, at 27.50 percent during its first meeting in 2025.

The MPC took the decision at its 299th meeting, which was held on Thursday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It also voted to retain the Cash Reserve Ratio at 50 percent for Deposit Money Banks and 16 percent for Merchant Banks.

The MPC equally retained the Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent and the Asymmetric Corridor at +500/-100 basis points around the MPR.

