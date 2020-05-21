The Central Bank of Nigeria has rescheduled its Monetary Policy Committee meeting from May 25 and 26, 2020 to May 28.

The CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Okorafor explained that the reschedule of the meeting was due to the declaration of May 25 and May 26 as public holidays by the Federal Government to commemorate the Eid-el Fitr.

He said for the avoidance of doubt, CBN had put necessary machinery in place for the meeting to now hold for only one day on account of the ongoing COVID-19 national lockdown.

He added that this step taken was also to align this meeting with extant rules of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and advisories from other relevant agencies.

Okoroafor, however, regretted all inconveniences these changes would have caused stakeholders and general public.