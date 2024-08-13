CBN re-introduces PMI, business expectations, other key economic reports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has announced the reintroduction of several key economic reports, stating its commitment to transparency and accountability in the nation’s economy.

These reports include the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), Business Expectation Survey (BES), Inflation Expectation Report, and other critical macroeconomic indicators.

This is contained in a statement by the CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Sidi-Ali, the move is part of the CBN’s ongoing data enhancement initiative and is designed to provide stakeholders with timely and accurate insights into Nigeria’s economic performance.

“They will provide stakeholders with timely and accurate insights into the country’s economic performance.

“The reintroduction of these reports, part of the ongoing data enhancement initiative within the CBN, aims to ensure that the public, policymakers, and the business community have access to essential economic indicators.

“The PMI, which assesses the health of the manufacturing, services, and agricultural sectors, along with the business and household expectations reports, are crucial tools for understanding Nigeria’s economic climate.

“These reports offer valuable insights into the perceptions and outlooks within the business and household sectors,” she said.

Sidi-Ali said that the initiative is part of the apex bank’s broader efforts to enhance transparency, promote informed decision-making, and support economic growth.

She disclosed further that the reports would be periodically released on the CBN’s website: www.cbn.gov.ng, to make them easily accessible to all.

“The CBN encourages economists, analysts, investors, media, and the general public to use these reports to gain a more comprehensive understanding of Nigeria’s economic dynamics,” she said.

Accordingly, the CBN encouraged economists, analysts, investors, the media, and the general public to utilise the reports to gain a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s economic dynamics to foster a more inclusive economic discourse.

