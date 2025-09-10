CBN projects $1b diaspora reserve by 2026

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the bank is targeting a diaspora reserve of $1 billion by 2026.

The Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, made this known at the 18th Annual Banking and Finance Conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Cardoso said the diaspora reserve currently stood at $600 million.

According to him, the CBN has prepared the framework and done everything required to enable them meet the target by 2026, adding: “It is now over to the banks to make this happen.

“I want to commend all the banks that are driving this, including Zenith, Fidelity, all of them because they are many.

Also Read

“I am taking a special interest in this thing and I want that to continue because it speaks volume and makes a huge difference on how our people in diaspora see us.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the two-day conference is: “The New Economic Playbook: The Intersection of Banking, Policy and Technology.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']