CBN plans to increase interest rate benchmark 

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN has voted to increase the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 18.75 per cent.

Acting CBN Governor, Folashodun Shonubi, disclosed this Tuesday while reading the communiqué of the fourth MPC meeting of the year.

Shonubi indicated: “In summary, the MPR voted to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points from 18.5 to 18.75 per cent.”

Addressing journalists at the end of the two-day meeting in Abuja, Shonubi related that the committee voted to adjust the asymmetric corridor at +100 and – 300 basis points around the MPR.

The CBN started its monetary policy tightening cycle in May 2022, with its benchmark interest rate rising from 11.5 per cent to 18.5 per cent in May this year.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had admitted that the interest rates needed to be reduced to increase investment and consumer purchasing in ways that sustain the economy at a higher level.