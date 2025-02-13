CBN plans sanction against banks imposing ATM withdrawal limits below N20,000

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that it will sanction banks that compel customers to withdraw less than N20,000 per transaction from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) despite having sufficient funds and requesting a higher amount.

This was disclosed in a Q&A explainer released by the apex bank following its recent review of ATM withdrawal fees.

It further emphasized that ATM charges for withdrawals made from other banks’ ATMs—both on-site and off-site—are based on the expectation that customers can withdraw up to N20,000 per transaction.

“Any bank that compels a customer with sufficient funds in their account to withdraw less than N20,000 per transaction, against their desire for a higher sum, would be contravening this regulation and will be sanctioned appropriately,” the apex bank stated.

Similarly, the CBN encouraged affected customers to file complaints against banks that impose unnecessary restrictions.

“Consumers denied the right to withdraw up to N20,000 per transaction are encouraged to file a complaint with the CBN using cpd@cbn.gov.ng.”

The CBN further clarified that banks are not allowed to charge more than the prescribed ATM fees, though they can charge less depending on their cost structure and business model.

“The charges and surcharges are capped, meaning banks and other financial institutions cannot charge more than the fees stated in the circular.

“However, a bank can charge a lower amount depending on its cost structure and business development drive,” it added.

The apex bank advised customers to withdraw cash from their own bank’s ATMs to avoid extra charges.

It also encouraged customers to explore alternative payment options such as mobile banking apps, POS terminals, and other digital payment channels to minimize ATM withdrawal fees.

