Teenagers Oyinlomo Quadre and Marylove Edwards will slug it out in the women’s singles final of the en

on Saturday.

The defending champion, who won 7-5 6-2 against Sarah Adegoke, struggled to take the first set against the two-times champion in the first semi-final game on Friday.

Quadre had started slowly and was 2-5 down in the first set before she fought back to claim victory and then the second set as well.

Edwards, who is a wild card entrant, was leading 3-0 in the first game against number 10 seed Osariemen Arhunwunde before Arhunwunde retired due to injury.

Afterwards, Edwards said she would be expecting a great time against Quadre.

Fifteen-year-old Edwards said: “I am really happy to be in the finals with a wild card.

“I was in the finals in 2017 but lost to Adegoke.

“I am expecting a really good match against Quadre.

“She is a good player.

“It is going to be an interesting game and I am looking forward to it.”

On her part, Quadre said she would bring her best to the court in the finals.

She said: “I am hoping to bring my best on court.

“I am just hoping that I start better, unlike today (Friday) against Adegoke.

“I think the finals is a match I can win if I don’t play under pressure.

“I am looking forward to it.”

On defeating Adegoke, the 17-year-old said the game was a tough one.

She said: “When we started, it was really bad.

“I couldn’t serve and was making numerous mistakes.

“I wasn’t moving and wasn’t focused.

“I was already thinking about the result, about what would happen if I lose.

“This is a tournament I am looking forward to defending and I was really under a lot of pressure.

“But thankfully I overcame the pressure and came back better.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the men’s singles final is between Nonso Madueke and Joseph Imeh.