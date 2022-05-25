CBN official speaks on rumoured sack of Emefiele

The Head of Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Osita Nwanisiobi, has said that the rumour of a purported sack of Governor Godwin Emefiele is not true.

Nwanisiobi spoke on the news in a phone conversation, stating that he is not aware of any sack of the CBN Governor.

It is gathered that the CBN Governor is in Davos on official assignment. Several online media blogs had published reports of a purported sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Africa’s largest economy by President Muhammadu Buhari, with some mentioning that “it was unconfirmed” even though they went ahead to publish.

The CBN Governor has been under pressure since he declared interest in running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.