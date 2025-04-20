CBN leads financial dialogue with JP Morgan, NGX, others in pre-Spring Meetings Forum

In anticipation of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Spring meetings commencing April 21, 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria partnered with J.P. Morgan, Nigerian Exchange Group, and Africa Private Capital Association to host a high-profile global forum at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, United States of America on April 17, 2025.

The forum, organised by the CBN, was titled: “The Nigeria Investment Agenda: Pathways for Growth and Global Partnerships.”

It convened global investors, diaspora leaders, and senior financial stakeholders to examine Nigeria’s macroeconomic prospects and ongoing reform progress.

During his commanding address, the Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, outlined his comprehensive reform strategy encompassing monetary tightening, foreign exchange market transparency, and enhanced financial governance.

He emphasised that these initiatives are establishing the foundation for sustainable macroeconomic stability and heralding a new era of transparency and confidence.

Governor Cardoso reaffirmed the CBN’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding credibility through orthodox monetary policy, transparency, and consistency.

He stated: “We inherited a crisis of confidence but chose a different path.

“We’re not turning back.”

In a powerful fireside chat between the Governor and Nobel Prize-winning economist, Dr. James Robinson, and Reverend Richard L. Pearson, a Professor at the University of Chicago, Cardoso elaborated on his vision to reestablish the CBN as a credible, trusted institution that is rooted in domestic excellence and respected internationally.

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor for Economic Policy at the CBN, delivered a macroeconomic update highlighting sharp increases in foreign exchange turnover, emerging signs of disinflation, and strengthening external reserves.

Abdullahi said: “With a market-determined exchange rate and a transparent, rules-based policy framework, confidence is gradually being restored in Nigeria’s economy.”

Also Read

Welcoming participants to the forum, Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, Adviser to the CBN Governor on Stakeholder Engagement and Strategic Communication, framed the forum as a key moment in the Bank’s broader engagement strategy.

Balonwu said: “Today is more than a conversation.

“It’s about opening the books on the CBN’s transformation story under Governor Cardoso – sharing the facts, interrogating the progress, and looking ahead together at what more can be done to build sustainable partnerships and unlock long-term capital.”

Another key highlight of the event was the panel discussion, entitled: “Repricing Nigeria: Assessing the Scope for Sustained Change.”

Moderated by Gavin Serkin, Founder of New Markets Media and Intelligence, the panel featured global financial luminaries: Joyce Chang, Chair of Global Research at JPMorgan Chase; Jason Rekate, Global Co-Head of Corporate Banking at Citi; Razia Khan, Chief Economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered; and Ahmad Zuaiter, Co-Founder and CIO of Jadara Capital Partners.

Each panelist provided expert perspectives on Nigeria’s investment landscape, noting renewed international interest driven by improved fundamentals, strengthened governance, and clearer policy direction.

The CBN Board and Monetary Policy Committee were represented by US-based diaspora members: Robert Agbede, Prof. Melvin Ayogu, and Dr. Aloysius Ordu, underscoring the Bank’s global engagement and commitment to leveraging Nigerian talent worldwide.

Temi Popoola, Group CEO of NGX, moderated the Q&A session, while Dr. Olubukola Akinniyi Akinwunmi, Director of Banking Supervision at CBN, delivered the closing remarks.

The forum focused on substantive discussions and future prospects: engaging critical voices, evaluating progress, and identifying requirements for building lasting partnerships and attracting long-term capital.

Central to this endeavour is a clear objective: reestablishing the CBN as a credible, trusted institution respected globally and dedicated to excellence at home.

Post Views: 6